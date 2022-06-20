MILWAUKEE – Police are asking for help from members of the public in finding the person who was behind the wheel during a fatal hit-and-run early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. near 28th and Atkinson, according to police.

A pedestrian was walking in the area when she was hit and killed. Police say that victim appears to be in her 40’s or 50’s.

The vehicle used to hit the woman is described as a black Audi A4 which should have front bumper damage and should also be missing a side mirror.

Police have provided stock photos of the type of car they’re looking for. You can see those pictures below.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-TIPS.

Stock photo of an Audi A4, the type of vehicle used in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run.