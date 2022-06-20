A long line of people waited for free gas from the BP gas station near 8th and Atkinson Ave. The station teamed up with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation to give out free gas for up to $50 per car.

Darlene Russell, Greater Milwaukee Foundation Community Engagement Director, says they made the donation in support of the only black and female-owned gas station not just in Milwaukee, but in the entire state of Wisconsin. The foundation gifted her gas station $20,000 in free gas, or $50 per driver. This allows for about 220 cars to get their tanks filled.

The gas station, formerly owned by Diane Stowers, was purchased by Kai Trimble-Lea in March 2022. Trimble-Lea is the current owner and continues to uphold the stations tradition as as black, female-owned business.

The BP currently estimates gas to last until about 1 or 2 p.m.