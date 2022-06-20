Early Monday morning, a man died after being shot outside the restaurant Casablanca at Brady and Holton streets, and police say a suspect is in custody.

Milwaukee police identified the victim as a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, and the suspect as a 34-year-old man. MPD says a dispute escalated into the shooting. Milwaukee police couldn’t say if the shooting happening inside or outside the building.

Police responded around 2:15 a.m. Criminal charges are being referred to the District Attorney’s office.