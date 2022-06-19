A school in Milwaukee is celebrating a 100 percent college acceptance rate for it’s senior class.

88 students that studied at the St. Anthony High School near Clock Tower Acres and Walker Square all applied to a college of their choice, and all students were accepted into their respective school.

Cecilia Mercado Martin, the Valedictorian, explained she “will be going to Marquette University focusing on public relations,” while Gustavo Aguirre, the salutatorian, says he’s “going to UWM focusing on accounting.”

Lazaro Edwards, the school’s assistant principal, says everyone within the school did their best to prepare their students for life moving forward, saying “They are going to have some different experiences coming up, but that’s why we try to prepare them during their high school years. We just want to put them in the best position possible.”

Originally opened in 1872 for German students, St Anthony Schools are a Catholic, predominantly Hispanic school system of more than 1500 students at 5 different schools around Milwaukee. The high school was started in 2009.