It’s going to feel like summer for the next 2 days in southeast Wisconsin, that’s for sure.

Both the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan and Storm Team 4 are predicting very humid conditions for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs could reach 94 degrees Monday, with highs around 95 Tuesday. However, it’s expected the heat index could make Tuesday feel like it’s between 100 and 105 degrees.

Temperatures will warm into the 90s the next couple of days, with humidity peaking on Tuesday. The heat and humidity Tuesday will allow heat indices to rise to between 100 and 105 degrees. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/6XG0lEGO3g — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 19, 2022

The National Weather Service is also giving tips on how to stay cool and alive during the heat:

Never leave pets alone in a car in a closed car.

Wear loose clothing.

Drink lots of water, even if you aren’t thirsty.

Spend time in the shade whenever possible.

The heat wave comes after 2 people died from the extreme heat last week in Milwaukee.

Keep up to date with our interactive forecast here.