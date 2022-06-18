3 people are recovering after a triple shooing on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side district. Police responded Saturday morning around 2:40 am to the scene near Arlington Place and East Brady street (1300 block).

An investigation from police shows a man in a vehicle fired and struck 3 victims who were standing outside. 2 men, ages 19 and 57 were transported with non fatal injuries. A 28 year old man was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information asked to contact Milwaukee Police.