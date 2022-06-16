A 22-year-old man from is still missing after a suspected drowning incident on Silver Lake and a child has been recovered.

Kenosha County Deputies responded with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue to Silver Lake, in the Village of Salem Lakes, for a report of a missing swimmer in the water around 12:37 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

In a media release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the initial reports indicated that a 5-year-old female child and a 22-year-old male were swimming after jumping into the water from a boat on the lake. The male who was not wearing a floatation device went underwater and did not resurface. The child was wearing a personal floatation device and was picked up by another boat that was also on the lake.

Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois were called in to assist in an attempt to locate the missing male. At about 2:40 p.m. Salem Lakes Fire Chief, James Lejcar, no longer considered the incident a rescue, at which time turned into a recovery mission.

According to the media release, authorities will continue to search the waters for the 22-year-old male victim until dark. If he is not found before dark, recovery efforts will continue in the morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100.