What better way to start a Milwaukee celebration that with a cold one.

The Brewers showered their manager with beer as he entered the clubhouse after becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in managerial wins.

“I was in the building. I can’t say I witnessed the shower personally,” Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “The players had a great time, and Craig deserved it. He’s done a tremendous job as the manager of this team. He’s earned every single one of those wins, and it was a lot of fun to see him enjoy it last night.”

What else did the celebration entail?

“We had some gifts for him after the game from the club. We had a nice little ceremony and talk in the clubhouse after the game. I think when you’re around Craig, you know how genuine he is. You know how important this organization, this city is to him. It was heartfelt from everyone, and I certainly think Craig enjoyed it.”

A 10 to 2 win over the Mets didn’t seem like the most fitting way for Counsell to break the record in the eyes of his boss…

“I was teasing him last night that it seems like if he’s going to break a record, we should do it in a 3 to 2 game where he has to grind every single moment out of it, because that’s the way we’ve won a lot of games over the past 7 or 8 years.”

They’ll happily take the victory anyway.

The Brewers and Mets wrap up their series tonight.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 5:35p.