The mayor of La Crosse has refused to veto the city’s ban on conversion therapy, despite pressure from a coalition group. The coalition includes people from local churches, led by former City Council members Tom Sweeney and Lorraine Decker.

They rallied outside City Hall Tuesday afternoon ahead of a 5 p.m. veto deadline for Mayor Mitch Reynolds. Rally organizers say the ban is in direct violation of the freedom of speech and religion.

Conversion therapy is a controversial practice that often impacts the LGBTQ community by aiming to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.