With his next win, Craig Counsell will surpass Phil Garner on the Brewers’ all-time managerial wins list.

Garner surprised Counsell on Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ on Tuesday morning to wish him well on the occasion.

Though the two have never formally met, Garner says, “I’ve heard nothing but good things, and if you’re going to have your record surpassed, I’m glad that it’s Craig. I’m happy for him and for the organization. It’s a good milestone.”

What will the celebration be like for Counsell whenever win #564 occurs?

“You take a second to enjoy every win for sure. I think that’s how you feel about it, but I think Phil said it right. It’s a symbol that you’re doing things well and that the organization is doing things well. The bigger goals are the playoffs and the World Series. We still have those on our mind. That’s, number one, what we’re trying to accomplish. Look, you enjoy every win. If we win tonight, we’ll enjoy it, because big league wins are hard to come by.”

One last parting note from Garner to Counsell as he passed the torch?

“Go ahead and get that pennant, Craig. Good luck to you.”

The Brewers are back in action tonight visiting the New York Mets.

Coverage on WTMJ starts at 5:35p.