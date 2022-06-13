MILWAUKEE – MPS students will be sent home from school early on Tuesday as the heat index is expected to top 100 degrees.

Schools which open at 7:20 a.m. will wrap up for the day at 11:30 a.m., while schools which start at 9:00 a.m. will release students at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

All summer academy sites will be dismissed by 1:00 p.m. as well.

This comes as heat index values are expected to top 100 degrees on Tuesday and approach the same temperature on Wednesday.