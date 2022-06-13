MILWAUKEE – MPS students will be sent home from school early on Tuesday as the heat index is expected to top 100 degrees.
IMPORTANT UPDATE: To keep children and staff safe during predicted hot weather, MPS will close schools early on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.— Milwaukee MPS (@MilwaukeeMPS) June 13, 2022
For more information visit: https://t.co/3a99WFY0pa pic.twitter.com/Mdx7bfbAS5
Schools which open at 7:20 a.m. will wrap up for the day at 11:30 a.m., while schools which start at 9:00 a.m. will release students at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
All summer academy sites will be dismissed by 1:00 p.m. as well.
This comes as heat index values are expected to top 100 degrees on Tuesday and approach the same temperature on Wednesday.
Heat Advisory in effect from later Tue morning into early Tue evening for all of southern Wisconsin, and until early Wed evening for most of the area. Review heat safety rules and prepare for the hot and humid conditions! #swiwx pic.twitter.com/EzpsYyhno9— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 13, 2022