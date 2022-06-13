KENOSHA – A man is in custody after allegedly trying to rob a Kenosha County Kwik Trip location with a rifle and a knife.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says the man was tased and arrested shortly after he entered the convenience store with the weapons at around 1:19 p.m. Monday.

None of the people inside the store were injured, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

On June 13th, 2022, at 1:19 PM, Kenosha County deputies responded to the Kwik Trip gas station in Somers (5800 -31st Street) for a male subject that entered the store with a rifle. The subject was taken into custody. See Media Release for details. pic.twitter.com/BiCBTXqdRs — Kenosha Co Sheriff (@Kenosha_Sheriff) June 13, 2022