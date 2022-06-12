A local musician from Brookfield was charged with 13 counts of child pornography possession. Prosecutors say he admitted to sending and receiving child porn after he “became interested out of curiosity.”

69-year-old Michael Sturino is the co-owner of the Doo Wop Daddies, a local band that routinely plays at church festivals and other community events such as Summerfest, Polish Fest, Festa Italiana and the Wisconsin State Fair.

In June 2021, a criminal complaint states police received a cybertip about child pornography. Detectives subpoenaed the email address linked to the image in question. The email address, the complaint states, had a recovery phone number. That phone number was listed under Sturino’s name.

Another cypertip, received in March 2022, pertained to eight different child pornography files. The complaint states the images were associated with a Kik user and an email address – both linked to Sturino. On June 8, 2022, a search warrant was conducted at Sturino’s home. Among the collected evidence, per the complaint, was a tablet with a search history that included “teen nudes.”

Sturino made an initial court appearance on June 9 and he is due back in court on June 16.