MADISON (AP) – Karen Walsh is the new president of the Wisconsin Board of Regents.

Walsh takes over after serving as vice president for the past year. She ran uncontested in Friday’s election after Ed Manydeeds declined to run again for board president and instead backed Walsh, who was appointed to the board by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019.

Walsh is the third woman to lead the Board of Regents since the UW System was formed more than 50 years ago. The others were Joyce Erdman in 1980-82 and Regina Miller in 2015-2017. Amy Blumenfeld Bogost was elevated to vice president in another uncontested vote. Bogost works as a federal Title IX lawyer and joined the board in May 2020.