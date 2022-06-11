After facing golf-ball sized hail Friday evening, homeowners in Oconomowoc and Waukesha county may notice damage to their homes.

The next steps to take are crucial, Eric Brown, co-owner of Siding Unlimited told the Fix-It Show. After a hail storm, homeowners should call their insurance companies as soon as possible. They will send an adjuster out and check everything from roofs to gutters and mark both big and small damage.

“What they do is they spot the obvious signs, where it looks like something smacked it and the granules fell off or the shingle cracked,” Brown said “but they can also spot small dimples. If it’s left untouched or not replaced, that shingle is compromised and it will break down faster over time.”

The other biggest piece of advice, according to Brown, is to beware of who you hire to fix your roof or make other repairs. Brown warns of “storm chasers,” or contractors from out of town who go door-to-door of homeowners affected by storms, who will charge for cheap, low-quality labor. “These guys have to work within a budget so that they make money, so they pretty much put the cheapest products on the house, cutting the corners and using the cheapest labor.”

Brown advises homeowners to go with locally-owned contractors or businesses to make these repairs.