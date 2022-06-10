It’s not time to hit the panic button.

It’s soul-searching time for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Yes, the Brewers are in the midst of a 6-game losing streak.

Yes, it’s been ugly.

They’ve been outscored 38 to 9 during this streak.

And yes, they’ve lost 8 of 9 overall.

Big picture, they’re still in first place at 33 and 26, and they’re dealing with a rash of major injuries.

What’s particularly problematic is what’s been problematic for 3 years now.

This is an offensively challenged ballclub.

That’s putting it politely.

They’re 25th out of 30 in team batting average.

When they’re not hitting home runs, they’re simply no good.

It’s frustrating because their pitching is good enough to win a World Series.

Their offense is nowhere close.

Will that team construction get you to the playoffs more times than not? Absolutely.

But if David Stearns and Craig Counsell want a parade down Wisconsin Avenue, they need to consider major changes to their lineup.

Hoping they’ll snap out of it isn’t a solution.

Hope is not a strategy.

