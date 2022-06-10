Major Champions, World Golf Hall of Famers and more set to be in Madison this weekend.

Nate Pokras, Tournament Director of the Am Fam Championship & Director of the Steve Stricker foundation joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to talk about the Am Fam Championship going on in Madison this weekend at University Ridge Golf Course.

A family friendly affair, Nate promises a great weekend for golf fans of all ages this weekend in the badger state. Nate also discusses where the charity money goes as the almost week long celebration continues throughout the weekend.

In addition to the tournament, the fun run, the concert, and more, Nate details that the money that is raised stays local and the local organizations that benefit from events like this.

Get more details on this weekend’s events by listening to Nate Pokras’ full interview on Wisconsin’s Morning News right here.