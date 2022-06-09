MADISON, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved a 2022-23 annual operating budget that continues a tuition freeze for in-state undergraduates as recommended by System President Jay Rothman.

Resident undergraduate tuition hasn’t changed since fiscal year 2013-14.

In a news release Rothman said “Keeping our universities affordable and accessible is a priority, and thanks to the funding we received from Governor Evers, we are freezing tuition this coming academic year.”

Rothman also told regents that he has requested a review of affordability that would compare UW System costs to those of peer institutions and assess the financial impact of a public higher education in Wisconsin on family incomes.

The average cost of attending a UW System university for a typical residential undergraduate student living on a main four-year campus, including tuition, fees, and room and board, will rise 1.7 percent, or $273, for 2022-23. For branch campuses, the typical increase amounts to 0.1 percent, or $6.