As County supervisor Peter Bergellis proposed the idea of an entertainment district near American Family Field, experts question how feasible that actually is.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News hosts had Tim Sheehy on to discuss the impromptu proposal.

With his ties to the field as he sits on the board of the stadium district, Sheehy said Bergellis’ head is in the right space but several factors could pose a challenge. The first of which, being the fact that the state owns the property. The property is subleased to the team and in the provision of the lease, it states that property taxes can not be charged. Sheehy said “It’s a little difficult to develop and create a tiff if you can’t levy a property tax in the district.”

The proposal could be of interest to leaders of the Brewers considering how important parking and tailgating is to the facility. “I think it’s an option, they [Brewers] draw more fans from the metro area than team in major league baseball.”

