Retirement.

Leave the word right out of your vocabulary.

Aaron Rodgers spoke openly on Tuesday about how he envisions his Hall-of-Fame career ending.

Certainly in Green Bay…but soon?

The quarterback, himself, said that we shouldn’t read too deeply into his 3-year, $150 million contract extension, hinting that the end could be sooner than that.

The only way that’s the case is if he hoists another Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Then, and only then, I could see him riding off into the sunset like Jerome Bettis or Peyton Manning.

But without that second ring, Rodgers will ride with the Packers until the wheels fall off.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.