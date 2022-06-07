The Department of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin on Tuesday in the wake of several mass shootings which occurred in May. This is the sixth NTAS Bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) since January 2021.

The largest of these shootings being the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

In a statement released by DHS, Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said ““As recent acts of violence in communities across the country have so tragically demonstrated, the nation remains in a heightened threat environment, and we expect that environment will become more dynamic in the coming months.”

The DHS also said they expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets. Possible targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, racial, ethnic, and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents.

This NTAS Bulletin will expire on November 30, 2022.