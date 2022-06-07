Willy Adames is inching toward a return.

The Brewers’ star shortshop has been sidelined since mid-May with a sprained ankle.

Manager Craig Counsell hopes to have him back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday night.

“We’re going to take a look at Willy when he gets to the ballpark,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I think we’re getting largely good news on the injury front. Things are getting better. We’ve got to make sure with this one, I think it’s one that we had linger for him last year, and caused him some problems in the second half of the season, so we want to make sure we get this right, and we get him out there with the ability to play without thinking of an injury.”

The Brewers are back in action Tuesday night, hosting the Philadelphia Phillies.

Coverage here on WTMJ starts at 6:35.

Jason Alexander will pitch for Milwaukee.