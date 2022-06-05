MILWAUKEE – Bail has been set at $1,000,000 for a man accused of killing six people inside of a Milwaukee home back in January.

34-year-old Travis Lamar Birkley is facing six counts of Felony Murder-Armed Robbery in Milwaukee County Court.

Birkley made his initial appearance in court on Sunday morning where a judge set the seven-figure bond amount.

In March of this year, two months after the six bodies were found, Assistant Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, Paul Formolo, told WTMJ that they were still seeking cooperation from witnesses in order to make arrests in the case.

“There are people out there who know what happened, who still have information, and we need them to come forward,” Formolo said.

In addition to the $1,000,000 bond, Birkley is not allowed to possess weapons or firearms and no-contact orders were taken out against Birkley for four people in addition to members of the victims’ families.

A preliminary hearing has been set for June 15, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.