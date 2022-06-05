A challenge from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin to GOP candidate Tim Michels.

The party holding a press briefing Sunday alleging Michels did not properly file the paperwork needed to ensure his name is on the 2022 primary and general ballots. A complaint filed by a Madison voter supported by the Democratic party says Michels did not include the municipality of his mailing address on all but 345 signatures, as Michels lives in the Village of Chenequa and the US Postal Service reporting his mailing address in Hartland.

Wisconsin Elections Commission staff already validated 3,861 signatures of the 4,000 submitted by Michels, according to the campaign.