It took just two pitches for Kolten Wong to hit a leadoff home run and end the Brewers 18 inning scoring drought, but unfortunately the Brewers lost their third game in a row, falling 6-4 to in 10 innings to the Padres.

Starting pitcher Eric Lauer pitched well to start the game, but got into some trouble in the fifth inning, giving up three runs, one earned to give the Padres a 3-1 lead. It would stay that way until the bottom of the eighth inning when Kolten Wong went deep for the second time in the game, this one a two run home run, to tie it up at three.

The Brewers would strand the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth and with no team scoring in the ninth, it went extra. In the 10th, the Padres got a three-run home run from Jake Cronenworth to give the Padres a 6-3 lead, his second in as many days. The Brewers would score one in the 10th, on an Andrew McCutchen RBI single, but Rowdy Tellez would hit into a double play to end the game.

Matt Pauley and Vinny Rottino discussed the game and more following the game in Brewers Extra Innings.