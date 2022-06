The Brewers were shut out for the second game in a row, falling to the Padres 4-0. Brewers starter Aaron Ashby struck out nine and pitched well in his six innings of work, but made a couple mistakes, including a change-up to give up a two run home run to Jake Cronenworth that made the score 4-0. Matt Pauley and Vinney Rottino broke down the game and got you ready for tomorrows game.