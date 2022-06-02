RACINE- A curfew has been set for all juveniles (ages 18 and under) starting at 11 p.m. ending at 6 a.m. that will run throughout the rest of the weekend. The curfew was installed due to the recent rise in gun violence in the area.

Cory Mason, the mayor of Racine, took to twitter with this message:

(1/3) Today’s heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community. The violence has got to stop! Revenge is not the answer! pic.twitter.com/h6XZ2UEM2d — Cory Mason (@MayorCoryMason) June 3, 2022

Police in Racine provided an update the shooting which happened at a cemetery during a funeral on Thursday afternoon.

