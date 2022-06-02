Jason Alexander had a rocky start to his MLB Debut.

The Brewers’ rookie walked 3 batters and surrendered 2 runs in the first inning alone.

After that, he settled in and was stellar, saving the Brewers’ bullpen by throwing six more innings.

He earned the respect and praise of President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.

“He did a great job,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “That’s one of the better Major League debuts I’ve ever seen. Especially given a little bit of a rocky first inning, for him to gather himself and get us deep into the game, which we really needed last night.”

The Brewers ultimately fell short, 4 to 3, in 10 innings.

They finally return home from their 11-game road trip tonight to take on the San Diego Padres.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6:05p.