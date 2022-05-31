At some point over the course of the past 30 years, just making the playoffs wasn’t good enough in Green Bay anymore.

Expectations changed.

The goals got higher, both internally and externally.

I think we’re starting to get to that point with the Milwaukee Brewers.

I get it, there’s a ton of baseball left to be played.

But through 50 games, the Brewers are off to their best start in club history at 32 and 18.

The starting pitching has been sensational, absorbing early struggles from Brandon Woodruff and now, injuries to both Woodruff and Freddy Peralta.

The bullpen has been nails, and the offense has been just good enough.

There’s improvement to be had, but the playoffs are the expectation now.

Use the regular season as a tuning ground to make a deep October run.

Imagine me saying those words to you in 2008.

The bar has been raised.

That’s where we are in Milwaukee.

