Closing in on history.

Entering the day on Tuesday, Brewers manager Craig Counsell is just three wins away from becoming the winningest manager in team history.

He currently sits at 561 wins in the wake of a Memorial Day doubleheader sweep of the Cubs.

Phil Garner holds the all-time record at 563.

Counsell could eclipse that total as soon as Thursday, but he’s not throwing any celebrations.

“It just means I’ve been here for a while,” Counsell quipped to Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “That’s a good thing. When you’re getting older and doing the same job for a while, you’re going to pass some milestones. I’m glad I’m still here. I’m glad the Brewers are playing really good baseball. This is just another step along the way.”

The Brewers wrap up their 11-game road trip in Chicago on Wednesday night, before returning home to face the Padres on Thursday.