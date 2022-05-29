MILWAUKEE – A man charged with shooting someone to death in Kenosha in last year has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Tulsa PD posted online that Tiron Washington had a gun on a Greyhound bus and reportedly ran from police after they tried to arrest him.

The gun was found nearby and Washington was eventually brought into custody, according to police.

Police also say that Washington gave several fake names and even produced a fake Social Security card before eventually revealing his true identity.

Washington will be extradited back to Wisconsin where he’s facing several charges in Kenosha County, including First Degree Intentional Homicide.