The 10th annual Heal the Hood block party took place Saturday in Milwaukee. The event promotes healing, unity and allows for resources to be shared.

The event this year was of greater importance amid a continued rise in deadly violence across the city this year. Milwaukee Police attended the event in an effort to create positive relationships with the public.

“This is a positive event,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. “This is about the neighborhood our community, this is about coming together, understanding that we all should know each other with the partnerships… and to support each other.”

Norman continued “Being able to be familiar with your neighbor and your community members is always to be able to have these positive experiences.”

CHIEF HAS MOVES: Our camera caught Chief Norman breakin' it down at the 10th annual Heal the Hood Block Party!



More at 5 and 6 on how a positive event like this is so important to the community! @tmj4 @MilwaukeePolice pic.twitter.com/W3rfKnxwHK — Jessica Madhukar (@JessicaMadhukar) May 28, 2022

Several other organizations attended the event, including the Milwaukee Fire Department.