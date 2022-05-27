We’re not the land of the free nor the home of the brave right now. https://t.co/XilHsz4s0W — gabe kapler (@gabekapler) May 27, 2022

Former Brewers player and current San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler is abstaining from coming out during the national anthem during games as a result of the Robb elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

In a blog post on his lifestyle brand website, he felt like a “coward” for not protesting the national anthem on Wednesday, the day the shooting occurred. Kapler wrote “My brain said drop to a knee; my body didn’t listen. I wanted to walk back inside; instead I froze.”

He told NBC reporters that he will not be coming out during the national anthem until he feels better about the direction of the country

On the day of the shooting, Kapler said he “wasn’t in the best place mentally” and that he knew “it was in connection with some of the hypocrisies for the national anthem and how it coincided with the moment of silence and how two things didn’t synch up well for me, but I couldn’t make sense of it in real time and it took me a couple of days to pull all my thoughts together.”

Kapler concluded the blog post by with “The home of the brave should encourage this.” Kapler is just one of several sports figureheads making statements regarding last Wednesday’s shooting.