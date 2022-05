Gearing up for Memorial Day weekend – the AAA says this year’s projected travel marks the second highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010- almost in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Director of public affairs for AAA, Nick Jarmusz says 85% of people are willing to take a road trip of 50 miles or more.

Americans in general, and Wisconsinites in particular are ready to break out of the pandemic-induced cabin fever.

Check out the story in the player above.