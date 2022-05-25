MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle which caused a fatal crash on Tuesday night.

Police say a vehicle was fleeing from a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy squad car around 6:09 p.m. Tuesday near 37th and Sheridan.

That vehicle blew through a red light and slammed into a second vehicle. The driver of that second vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was killed.

Two other people who were in that second vehicle, a 41-year-old woman and a one-year-old child, were both taken to a local hospital where they are expected to survive.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle got out and ran from the scene on foot. So far, that suspect has not been arrested.

A suspect description has not been provided by either the Milwaukee Police Department or the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.