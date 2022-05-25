Summerfest is less than a month away.

The annual music festival will be held over three weekends (June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9).

“I’m excited about it,” Summerfest Chief Operating Officer Sarah Smith Pancheri told WTMJ. “We’re looking forward to seeing how it goes in the summer months. We’ll evaluate it after we’re finished.”

In 2021, the festival’s three weekend model was held in September.

This year will also mark the final festival for Entertainment Director Bob Babisch, who will retire after more than 46 years.

“The career is unmatched in the industry,” Pancheri said.

Babisch will continue to work with Summerfest as a consultant.

“Summerfest is a wonderful event,” Babisch explained. “it’s great for the city of Milwaukee. “It’s in your blood.”

Click the audio player to hear WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad and Kristin Brey talk to food vendors during the Summerfest Preview Party.