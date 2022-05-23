Directed by Edward Morgan, produced locally by Rech Entertainment, and written by the late Dick Enberg, McGuire by Enberg is returning to Milwaukee in July.

“We have taken the story written by Dick Enberg and turned the lens towards Al McGuire the person, said Rech Entertainment President, Bob Rech in a press release.

Anthony Crivello, a Marquette graduate and former cheerleader, depicts McGuire in the one-man play.

“I never thought that it would come full circle, but what a blessing that it has,” Crivello tells WTMJ.

A limited engagement of the play is scheduled for July 14-17, 21-24 and 28-31 at the Next Act Theater in Milwaukee.

“His presence is still felt to this date,” Crivello continued. “To be able to launch in Milwaukee with this plan of trying to take this on tour – the best way to say it is “it’s great to come home.”

Tickets to the event go on sale at NextAct.org May 24th and 10am.