Marquette University’s commencement ceremony took place Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. and featured a very special commencement speaker- Dwyane Wade.

The NBA Champion and Marquette alumni spoke to the class of 2022 about his own journey to Marquette and lessons he learned along the way. Attending the school from 2000-2003, and leading the school’s basketball team to the Final Four, Wade was awarded an honorary doctorate of human letters degree at the ceremony by University President Michael Lovell.

Wade spoke on behalf of his own experience as a now retired player and former Marquette student. In sharing advice he received from his late friend, Kobe Bryant, Wade said “Those times when you get up early and you work hard, those times when you stay up late and you work hard, those times when you don’t feel like working and you’re too tired and you don’t want to push yourself, but you do it anyway. That is actually the dream. It’s not the destination, the journey.”

Student Speaker Maxwell Dickinson followed with a speech about his experience at Marquette University, a predominantly white institution (PWI), as a student of color. Speaking on his own challenges, as well as the challenges of the student body during the pandemic, Maxwell said “Grace, I want to reiterate, grace. Grace has led us here for this moment and grace will continue to guide us wherever we go.”

The ceremony took place at the Henry Maier Festival Park, otherwise known as the Summerfest grounds.