Marquette University sold 11 acres it purchased in 2014 and 2015 on Michigan St. to developers for new sports and entertainment district.

Bear development, alongside Kacmarcik Enterprises, plans to develop the area into a new sports and entertainment district. The sports and entertainment district will be bordered by N. 6th Street to the east, Michigan Street to the north, and the Marquette Interchange to the west and south.

In a statement released by the University, President Michael Lovell said “This new development reimagines and promises to bring new life into a highly visible strategic corridor, presenting an exceptional opportunity to connect the Marquette University campus and Westown neighborhood with the Downtown Milwaukee renaissance.”

According to the developers, the new 8,000-seat stadium will house a professional soccer club and will serve as a competition venue for Marquette’s men’s and women’s soccer and lacrosse teams. The stadium will also host community events, recreational programming, and other athletic uses.

The project is expected to break ground later this year, and open in the Spring of 2024.