A WTMJ fan named David in Milwaukee sent me an email on Monday of this week, saying that we don’t report on the Admirals enough.

I thought about it

And, you know what, David? You’re right.

The Milwaukee Admirals are in the midst of a Calder Cup playoff run that’s deserving of more attention.

It’s not just this year, though.

The Admirals were the best team in the AHL in 2020, before pandemic halted their season.

They should’ve and likely would’ve won the Calder Cup that year.

Since then, the organization has fought and scrapped and clawed to stay afloat financially in a league without a major TV deal.

American League teams are reliant on gate, concessions, and merch.

We’re fortunate to have the Admirals in our city, so far away from their parent team in Nashville.

They just won their first playoff series in over 4,000 days.

They deserve our support as a city and as a state in the midst of this playoff run.

Game 1 of the Central Division Finals is Saturday Night in Chicago.

Puck drops at 7.

At minimum, they’ll be home for Game 3 next Wednesday night.

If you’re so inclined, support ’em if you can.

And David, we’ll report on ’em from here all the way until they hoist that Calder Cup.

