Let’s try this thing again.

Tiger Woods is teeing it up at the PGA Championship this weekend.

After a thrilling opening round at The Masters in April, things slowly fell apart.

He made the cut, but finished far out of contention.

Still, just completing that tournament just over a year removed from a car crash that nearly took his life was considered a massive success.

Let’s not get close-minded here, though.

This is still the greatest golfer to ever live.

You’re not going to see him week in and week out like you used to.

He’s likely only going to play select majors the rest of the way.

But he’s back to practicing and he’s getting stronger and stronger on that injured leg.

Even at age 46, he’s the most intimidating golfer out there.

That mental edge is a huge advantage that nobody else has.

You can bet against Tiger, but I wouldn’t.

He’s proven us wrong before.

He can do it again.

He can do it this week.

