Milwaukee still has a chance to win an NBA Championship this year.

It just won’t be the Bucks winning it.

The Eastern and Western Conference Finals are littered with players with Milwaukee connections.

Former Marquette star Jimmy Butler dropped 41 points in Game 1 for the Heat.

Greenfield native Tyler Herro chipped in 18 more.

And NBA Champion P.J. Tucker is now playing the same role in Miami as he did in Milwaukee.

Tonight, we may as well start calling them the Milwaukee Warriors instead of Golden State.

Milwaukee Rufus King alum Jordan Poole has blossomed into an electric scorer alongside Steph Curry.

His teammates, Marquette alum Juan Toscano Anderson and Milwaukee Hamilton product Kevon Looney will both contribute off the bench.

Our city and our state have become a hotbed for producing basketball talent.

You’re seeing it on display throughout these playoffs.

So, even though the Bucks are out, root for Milwaukee to win an NBA Championship.

This year, and every year.