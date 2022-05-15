MILWAUKEE – Despite a curfew put in place in an effort to stop violence in downtown Milwaukee, two people were fatally shot elsewhere in the city early Sunday morning.

The first homicide happened around 12:19 a.m. near North 17th Street and West Vilet Street. The Milwaukee Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

About two hours later, officers were called for reports of a shooting near South 19th Street and West Lincoln Avenue. A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe the death of the 17-year-old might be robbery related, but so far no arrests have been made in either case.

One person was also shot late Saturday night. Police say it happened around 11:25 p.m. near North Holton Street and East Wright Street.

A 32-year-old man was shot in that incident. He was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

This comes despite a curfew which was in place for people under the age of 21 in the downtown Milwaukee area.

That move followed a particularly violent night in Milwaukee on Friday, when 21 people were shot – including a shooting which left 17 people with gunshot wounds.

Milwaukee has now seen 80 homicides so far in 2022.