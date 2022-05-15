The Milwaukee Bucks are in a winner-take-all game seven against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

The winner will move on to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bucks fans can hear the game on WTMJ radio. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. and coverage on WTMJ will begin at 2:00 p.m.

NBA rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the game online.

Because of the Bucks game, the Brewers game against the Miami Marlins will be heard on ESPN Milwaukee.

First pitch for the Brewers @ Marlins is set for 12:40 p.m.

Fans in southeastern Wisconsin can stream the Brewers game by clicking here. MLB restrictions prevent users from streaming the game outside of southeastern Wisconsin.