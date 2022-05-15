It’s all over.

There’s no doubt: the premature end to the Bucks’ title defense certainly stings.

But there’s no shame in losing this series.

It’s been a wild 3-year ride for the Bucks.

Think back to 2019.

The Bucks were up 2-0 on the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals, only to lost 4 in a row to the eventual champ.

They came back extremely motivated in 2020, only to have the season interrupted by the pandemic.

The NBA’s Bubble may have taken more of a toll on the Bucks than anyone else, even the Lakers and Heat, because of their courageous and rightful protests for racial equality and social justice.

Their time in the bubble ended due to a Giannis ankle injury and a loss to Miami.

2021 was phenomenal, but taxing, coming off of an abbreviated offseason.

This season’s been a battle, too.

Another short offseason, even shorter for Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, who went straight from the championship parade to the Olympics.

So many physical and mental miles on this team since 2019.

Middleton’s injury was the final straw.

They just totally ran out of gas in this brutal series against Boston, and that’s okay. Understandable. Even expected.

They’ve got nothing to hang their heads about.

Rest up and run it back in 2023.