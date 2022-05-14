In a statement release Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks announced their decision to cancel the Game 7 watch party following a violent Friday night in Milwaukee.

After three separate shootings Friday night , the largest occurring just blocks from the Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks said in the statement “Security, health and welfare are always our top priorities for our guests and employees and we appreciate the hard work of our security team to keep our fans safe.”

While Sunday’s watch party in the Deer District plaza has been canceled, the Deer District businesses will remain open as usual. Additionally, the Bucks said they will continue to work with the Milwaukee Police Department and other public safety partners to provide a safe and welcoming environment for fans.

Further details are to be released soon according to the statement.