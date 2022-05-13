The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to return to the Eastern Conference Finals when they host the Boston Celtics Friday night. The Bucks lead the semi-finals round three-games-to-two.

Bucks fans can hear the game on WTMJ Radio. Tip off is set for 6:30pm CT. The NBA prohibits WTMJ from streaming the game on WTMJ.com.

Because of the Bucks, the Brewers and Marlins broadcast will be heard on ESPN Milwaukee. First pitch is set for 5:30pm. Fans in southeast Wisconsin can stream the Brewers here. MLB restrictions prevent users from streaming the game outside of southeast Wisconsin.