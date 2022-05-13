Bucks vibes are immaculate right now.

That finish to Game 5 was incredible.

A top 3 win of the Giannis Era, in my opinion, that showed the Bucks’ championship mettle.

It’s sunny and 75 outside.

The first gorgeous day of the summer across Wisconsin.

You know the Deer District is going to be bumpin’.

So, too, will Fiserv Forum.

The stage is set perfectly to close this thing out tonight.

Here’s the thing: the Celtics are not going to roll over.

They’re too tough, too physical, too talented, too experienced to just say. “1, 2, 3, Cancun!”

They’re 48 great minutes from sending this thing back home for a Game 7.

The Bucks simply can’t let that happen.

As far as I’m concerned, this is Game 7.

Don’t even think about boarding that flight back to Boston.

