“Bucks in 6” has a chance to become reality once again on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks attempt to close out the Boston Celtics and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in 4 years.

Coming off a dramatic, come from behind win in Game 5, Giannis and company are happy, but certainly not satisfied.

“The job’s not done,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said speaking with the media after Game 5.

WTMJ’s Bryan Dee has your in-game coverage live from Fiserv Forum during Game 6.

Follow along @620wtmj, @BryanJDee, and right here on WTMJ.com.