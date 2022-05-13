The city of Milwaukee is advising drivers to pay attention to posted temporary parking signs this weekend. Failure to comply could mean your vehicle gets towed to other neighborhoods in the city.

The temporary signs, posted on Water Street and other streets near Fiserv Forum, warn drivers to move their vehicles before 9pm Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“Parking regulations are routinely enforced in the area which includes Water St. and the Fiserv Forum during the weekends,” Dept. of Public Works spokesman Brian DeNeve said in an email to WTMJ. “Similar to last summer, in cooperation with other stakeholders like MPD and the businesses, we began additional temporary zones and towing last March.”

Vehicles are not always brought to impound lots. In fact, the city will tow the cars to an area west of Marquette University.

“After my car was towed, I called the number on the sign and they told me my vehicle was on a road near 27th Street,” Rotman explained. “It was just parked on the street. I clicked my key fob and there it was.”

Rotman also received a parking citation.

To prevent vehicles from being ticketed and towed we advise visitors to pay particular attention to posted signs, which include Temporary Tow Away Zone No Parking signs.